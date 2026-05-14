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PTI MNA's son sought asylum in Italy after travelling on blue passport: minister

PTI lawmaker says if prevailing conditions continued, no one would choose to remain in the country
By
Web Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi. — National Assembly of Pakistan Website/File
PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi. — National Assembly of Pakistan Website/File
  • Govt reduced number of issued blue passports.
  • Committee members questioned collective punishment.
  • Afridi criticises prevailing conditions within country.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry revealed that the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Iqbal Afridi travelled to Europe on a blue passport and later sought political asylum in Italy.

Speaking during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Chaudhry said the lawmaker's son held a diplomatic passport, and travelled to Italy via a European nation that does not require Pakistanis who hold official passports to obtain a visa before arrival.

The blue passport is typically issued to government officials travelling on official duty, along with eligible dependents, under strict regulations.

He noted that the incident had caused embarrassment for the country and questioned the image such actions projected internationally.

The minister said the government had reduced the number of blue passports issued following such incidents.

During the committee meeting, members questioned why everyone was being penalised instead of taking action against the individuals involved, asking the government to bring those responsible into the dock.

Speaking to journalists, Afridi said authorities should first disclose how many people had sought political asylum abroad before his son.

He added that if the prevailing conditions continued, no one would choose to remain in the country.

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