Anmol alias Pinky claims paying millions in 'bribe' to police monthly

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Drugs brought from Lahore via intercity buses: sources

Cocaine sold for Rs15,000-20,000 per gramme in Karachi.

Sim cards used in operations registered on fake identities.



Anmol alias Pinky, who was arrested on charges of running a "network of drug supply," revealed during the initial investigation that she used to pay hundreds of thousands of rupees monthly to different police stations of Karachi as a bribe, sources told Geo News.

The suspect is currently on physical remand and is being investigated by the police on charges related to drug trafficking. During preliminary investigation, Anmol revealed that she was involved in the sale of narcotics worth more than Rs20 million per month in Karachi, the sources said.

According to the statement attributed to her, the suspect revealed that drugs were being transported from Lahore using intercity bus services. When her original identity card was blocked, she opened a bank account under the name of another person,

The sources added that drug-related payments were made and received through mobile applications, and that another bank account was opened under the name "Zeeshan" for financial transactions.

It was also revealed that the mobile SIM cards used by her were registered under the names "Afzal" and "Sabra Bibi”.

Pinky, according to sources, said that multiple raids resulted in her associates being arrested, but they were later released after payments were made.

She revealed that one officer repeatedly detained her brother but released him after taking bribes.

Pinky claimed that officers from multiple police stations received monthly bribes amounting to millions of rupees. She also claimed that continuous pressure by the police left her under severe mental distress, and that she even planned to have him killed.

She told the investigators that the situation became so severe that she even considered seeking help from hired killers, the sources said.

The sources quoting Pinky said that her ex-husband kept drugs in the chambers of lawyers related to his family.

In Karachi, further details have emerged regarding a woman identified as Anmol alias Pinki, who was arrested on charges of drug trafficking.

'One gramme of cocaine for Rs15,000 to Rs20,000'

Separately, the sources said that the suspect used to sell one gramme of cocaine for Rs15,000 to Rs20,000. The drug transactions were reportedly conducted online, while delivery arrangements were made through a coordinated system.

The sources added that for new customers, instead of using riders for direct delivery, the drugs were allegedly placed at specific pre-decided locations. Customers would then collect the substances from those designated points as instructed by the suspect.

It had been revealed that the supply network extended to upscale areas of Karachi and even educational institutions. The sources said that the suspect was operating as part of a six-member group, including one woman and five men.

Pinky Pinky was arrested from Karachi's Garden area on Monday and was wanted in at least multiple different cases.

Police had initially failed to secure her physical remand after the court sent her to judicial custody until May 25. However, investigators later filed a fresh plea, arguing they needed custody to trace the cocaine supply source, investigate her financial network, and verify her criminal record. The court subsequently approved a three-day physical remand.