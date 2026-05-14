Pakistan 'successfully' test-fires indigenously developed Fatah-4 cruise missile

Army Rocket Force Command conducted a successful training launch of indigenously developed Fatah-4, Ground Launched Cruise Missile on May 14, 2026. — ISPR/screengrab

Test conducted to enhance troops' operational efficiency: ISPR.

Civil, military lauds successful training fire of Fatah-4: ISPR.

Fatah-4 equipped with state of the art navigational aids: ISPR.



Pakistan conducted a successful training fire of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the media's military wing said that the Army Rocket Force Command conducted the training fire to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops and validate the technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated to improve accuracy and survivability.

"Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, the weapon system is capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision," it added.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and services' chiefs commended the successful training fire of Fatah-4.

The top civil and military leadership appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful training fire of the F series missile.

The test comes about two weeks after the Army Rocket Force Command conducted a successful training launch of the indigenously developed Fateh-II missile system.

In a statement on April 28, the ISPR said the launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Rocket Force Command and Pakistan Army, along with scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organisations.

A week before that, the Pakistan Navy carried out a successful live firing of the Taimoor air-launched cruise missile, an indigenous anti-ship weapon system.

"The air-launched cruise missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges," the ISPR had said.