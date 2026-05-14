Taylor Swift's cold shoulder to Beatrice, Eugenie after A-lister party: Details

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie made a glamorous return to their social life with a glitzy A-lister party earlier this week.

The big news had been that the York sisters had rubbed shoulders with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and mingled with them.

The sisters had been keeping a low profile since the allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had been in the headlines and out them under immense scrutiny.

Andrew's arrest in February also did not help with their public image. However, following the Buckingham Palace announcement about Eugenie's third pregnancy, the sisters had some courage to come out for Poppy Delevingne’s lavish 40th birthday celebration, where London society, Hollywood stars, and royals mixed together late into the night.

Even though reports suggested that The Fate of Ophelia singer mingled with Beatrice and Eugenie, but sources claim that was not the case at all.

“Of course, Eugenie and Beatrice would have loved to meet Taylor,” one source cited by Rob Shuter said. “But Taylor was having absolutely no part of it.”

The sources explained that Taylor was fully aware of the optics and wanted no part in the drama.

They noted that Taylor is “one of the smartest celebrities in the world when it comes to protecting her image” a she didn’t want any photos, headlines or even casual gossip linking her to “royal controversy and Jeffrey Epstein”.

Although, other sources said that this wasn’t Taylor trying to be rude to Prince William’s cousins instead it was a necessary move.

Moreover, there were around 300 guests so it was easy to move aways from Beatrice and Eugenie.

“Taylor and Travis stayed close to friends all night,” one of the guests said. “They were relaxed, affectionate, and very careful about who they interacted with.”