Andrew deals with emotional turmoil as shocking details emerge

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been dealing with serious emotional turmoil, but his loved ones move on with their lives.

As per the updated edition of Andrew Lownie's book, Entitled, the former Duke of York has "left with just three members of staff."

Since his exit from Royal Lodge, now King Charles' brother resides at Marsh Farm.

The author wrote, "Andrew now had to rely on just a housekeeper, a cook and a general aide, alongside a team of police protection officers."

"His only other company were two corgis that had once belonged to the late Queen and several Norfolk terriers," per express.co.uk, Mr Lownie said.

This comes after happiness returned to the York household with Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy announcement.

Buckingham Palace released a statement to share the delightful news.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer," the message reads.

"August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."