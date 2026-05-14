President Zardari confers military awards on armed forces personnel

President Asif Ali Zardari confers 47 military awards upon distinguished officers and soldiers during investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, on May 14, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Sitara-e-Basalat awarded posthumously to 3 martyred personnel.

44 officers receive Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military awards.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto attends military awards ceremony.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday conferred 47 military awards upon distinguished officers and soldiers to recognise their exceptional bravery, leadership and meritorious services rendered for the defence of the country.

The awards were conferred at the investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr that was attended by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, government dignitaries and families of the award recipients.

Three personnel, including one officer and two soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, were posthumously awarded Sitara-e-Basalat for acts of gallantry and sacrifice.

The recipients included Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat Shaheed, Sepoy Soban Majeed Baloch Shaheed and Sepoy Israr Muhammad Shaheed.

The president also conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon 44 senior officers of the Pakistan armed forces. The awards recognised their outstanding leadership and meritorious services.

Among the recipients from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were Air Marshal Kashif Qamar, Air Marshal Amir Shahzad, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat, Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri, Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood and Air Vice Marshal Tahir Mahmood.

From the Pakistan Army, the awardees included Major General Muhammad Shahid Abro, Major General Malik Maqbool Raza, Major General Sibtain Rafique, Major General Ijaz Ahmad, Major General Malik Mohammad Shahzad, Major General Amer Ashfaq Kayani, Major General Qaiser Suleman, Major General Omer Naseem, Major General Luqman Hafeez, Major General Aamer Amin, Major General Syed Imran Arif, Major General Haroon Hameed Chaudhary, Major General Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, Major General Muhammad Hussain, Major General Shoaib Bin Akram, Major General Yasir Nawaz Janjua, Major General Kashif Khalil, Major General Syed Abbas Ali, Major General Ahmad Kamal, Major General Kashif Abdullah, Major General Rana Arfan Shakeel Ramay, Major General Muhammad Abbas, Major General Anjum Riaz, Major General Atique Ahmed, Major General Naveed Ahmed, Major General Sajid Amin, Major General Muhammad Intikhab Alam, Major General Muhammad Shahzad Khan, Major General Shahid Amir Afsar, Major General Nisar Ul Haq, and Major General Jawad Riaz.

The officers from the Pakistan Navy who received Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) included Rear Admiral Mazhar Mahmood Malik, Director General Medical Services Rear Admiral Rizwan Sadiq, Rear Admiral Adnan Majeed, Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, Rear Admiral Shahzad Iqbal and Rear Admiral Muhammad Khalid.