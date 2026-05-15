Prince Harry, Meghan’s marriage strengthens amid criticism: No divorce on the cards

Years of speculation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage has further strengthened the couple's relationnship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's critics have been conviced that their bond will eventually tear apar due to an alleged escalating battle over money, ambition and their future in the US.

However, each passing day and every criticisim appear to bring the Sussex closer, renewing their vow to face any crisis together.

As per new claims, the Claifornia-based couple are said to be locked in a serious argument about their and their children's future.

Meghan's post totally rejects the narrative that she's not happy with the Duke, while Harry's support to his wife also reveals his thoughts and determination to continue in the same spirit.

The couple even spent recent weeks with celebrations together at their $29million Montecito mansion, sharing Easter photographs of their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, searching for eggs around their parents' sprawling estate.

According to a new report, tensions are allegdly mounting over the sustainability of the couple's lavish lifestyle and the future of Meghan's struggling business ambitions.

The claims come after royal biographer Tom Bower wrote in his latest book the Sussexes require at least $3million annually simply to maintain their current standard of living.

The reports suggests as financial anxiety has become a major source of conflict between the pair as Meghan pushes to expand her lifestyle brand, As Ever, while Harry increasingly questions whether their Hollywood strategy is collapsing.

Harry has become increasingly anxious about their finances behind closed doors and it's reportedly putting enormous pressure on the marriage. He's said to be meeting and consulting with advisors

A part from speculation and prediction bout Harry's nature, Harry was undoubtedly raised in an environment where he never really had to think about money in practical terms.

Meghan, on the other hand, is confident that they're building something enormous and that all of these setbacks are temporary.

According to some royal commentators, they're no longer aligned on what success actually looks like.

Harry seems to want a more sustainable life centered around charity work and family, whereas Meghan still has huge ambitions in business, entertainment, and celebrity culture.That disconnect is allegedly affecting them the most.