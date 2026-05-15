Princess Eugenie’s next chapter could shine with Kate Middleton nod

The rolyal family's dynamics will take a surprising turn once Prince William becomes the king as he has been actively working on his plans amid family turmoil.

Kate Middletin will play key role during William's reign as she makes all her efforts to protect the royal family's image.

Chatherine, The Princess of Wales, is said to be cautious about strenghtening her bond with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as tensions and loyalties inside the royal family continue to shift in the aftermath of Harry's public fallout with the monarchy and Andrew's scandals.

In recent weeks, the future queen has reportedly created increasing emotional distance between herself and Eugenie, who is Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter.

Kate and Eugenie attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire, and both developed strong interests in the arts.

Catherine continued studied Art History at the University of St Andrews, where she found her life partne, Prince William.

Eugenie currently works as a director at London's contemporary gallery Hauser & Wirth.

While royal aides and insiders believe the York sisters can strenghten their future with the royal family by following in Princess Kate's and Duchess Sophie's footsteps as they never put a wrong foot nd always help build the Firm's positive image.

Over the past few years, Kate has become extremely selective about the people she allows into her trusted inner circle, according to an insider.

On the other hand, Eugenie has allegedly remained one of the few family members still publicly close to Prince Harry, that also naturally creates a certain level of caution and discomfort.

"Kate and Eugenie have had some dramatic falling out or major confrontation behind closed doors," a separate source claimed to Radar.

There's allegedly a growing emotional and social distance between the Waleses and the Yorks because they now occupy very different spaces within the Royal Family and have very different priorities.

Kate's focus is clear as she's fully supporting William, safeguarding the future of the monarchy, and maintaining a sense of discipline and unity around the core working royals.

That inevitably makes relationships more complicated because, whether fair or not, there's always an underlying concern about where loyalties ultimately lie.