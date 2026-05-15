 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie's next chapter could shine with Kate Middleton nod

Kate Middletin to play key role during William's reign
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 15, 2026

Princess Eugenie&apos;s next chapter could shine with Kate Middleton nod
Princess Eugenie’s next chapter could shine with Kate Middleton nod

The rolyal family's dynamics will take a surprising turn once Prince William becomes the king as he has been actively working on his plans amid family turmoil.

Kate Middletin will play key role during William's reign as she makes all her efforts to protect the royal family's image.

Chatherine, The Princess of Wales, is said to be cautious about strenghtening her bond with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as tensions and loyalties inside the royal family continue to shift in the aftermath of Harry's public fallout with the monarchy and Andrew's scandals.

In recent weeks, the future queen has reportedly created increasing emotional distance between herself and Eugenie, who is Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter.

Kate and Eugenie attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire, and both developed strong interests in the arts.

Catherine continued studied Art History at the University of St Andrews, where she found her life partne, Prince William.

Eugenie currently works as a director at London's contemporary gallery Hauser & Wirth.

While royal aides and insiders believe the York sisters can strenghten their future with the royal family by following in Princess Kate's and Duchess Sophie's footsteps as they never put a wrong foot nd always help build the Firm's positive image.

Over the past few years, Kate has become extremely selective about the people she allows into her trusted inner circle, according to an insider.

On the other hand, Eugenie has allegedly remained one of the few family members still publicly close to Prince Harry, that also naturally creates a certain level of caution and discomfort.

"Kate and Eugenie have had some dramatic falling out or major confrontation behind closed doors," a separate source claimed to Radar.

There's allegedly a growing emotional and social distance between the Waleses and the Yorks because they now occupy very different spaces within the Royal Family and have very different priorities.

Kate's focus is clear as she's fully supporting William, safeguarding the future of the monarchy, and maintaining a sense of discipline and unity around the core working royals.

That inevitably makes relationships more complicated because, whether fair or not, there's always an underlying concern about where loyalties ultimately lie.

The Princess of Wales says goodbye from ‘the heart'
The Princess of Wales says goodbye from ‘the heart'
King Charles meets Māori Queen after key talks with William video
King Charles meets Māori Queen after key talks with William
Royal family shares update on King Charles after Danish Queen's health woes
Royal family shares update on King Charles after Danish Queen's health woes
Taylor Swift's cold shoulder to Beatrice, Eugenie after A-lister party: Details video
Taylor Swift's cold shoulder to Beatrice, Eugenie after A-lister party: Details
King Charles leads rain-soaked garden party solo as royals busy elsewhere video
King Charles leads rain-soaked garden party solo as royals busy elsewhere
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spotted matching in surprise royal outing
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spotted matching in surprise royal outing
Queen rushed to hospital after health scare
Queen rushed to hospital after health scare
Princess Kate cooks up 'the power of connection' with Italian families video
Princess Kate cooks up 'the power of connection' with Italian families