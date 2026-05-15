Meghan Markle receives alarming update from UK as arrival expected

Meghan Markle's fears must have grown more after a shocking update reached the Montecito mansion ahead of her possible return to the UK with Prince Harry.

There are talks surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's comeback for the Invictus Games Birmingham event this summer.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that Meghan would like to introduce her lifestyle brand As Ever to Britons.

However, the Duchess received bad news from the UK, which could jeopardise her plans.

Charles Rae on The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast said that Meghan will be booed if she returns, a nightmare for her.

The royal commentator shared, "Her coming back here. Can you imagine what it would be like for her again to be out on the streets at a job - whether it's a royal job or a jam job, or whatever."

He added, "She'll get booed. I don't think she'll be able to cope with the lack of enthusiasm from the British public for her being here... They don't want her here. Nobody wants her here."