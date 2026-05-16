Second Test: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Shan Masood (left) makes the call as Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto flips the coin at the toss for the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 16, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second Test of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan made three changes to the playing XI, as star batter Babar Azam returns to the side after recovering from an injury in place of Imam-ul-Haq.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi and spinner Noman Ali have been replaced by Khurram Shahzad and Sajid Ali.

The hosts are leading the series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, 1-0 after winning the first game by 104 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 268 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 163, giving the home side a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Abbas.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumar Das (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.