 
Geo News

Second Test: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

Hosts lead series 1-0 after clinching victory in Dhaka Test by 104 runs
By
Sports Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

Pakistan captain Shan Masood (left) makes the call as Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto flips the coin at the toss for the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 16, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan captain Shan Masood (left) makes the call as Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto flips the coin at the toss for the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 16, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second Test of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan made three changes to the playing XI, as star batter Babar Azam returns to the side after recovering from an injury in place of Imam-ul-Haq.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi and spinner Noman Ali have been replaced by Khurram Shahzad and Sajid Ali.

The hosts are leading the series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, 1-0 after winning the first game by 104 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 

Chasing 268 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 163, giving the home side a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Abbas.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumar Das (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

Pakistan secure unassailable series lead after beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
Pakistan secure unassailable series lead after beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
Physical tickets for Pakistan-Australia ODI series to go on sale next week
Physical tickets for Pakistan-Australia ODI series to go on sale next week
US waives visa bonds for eligible Fifa World Cup fans from 50 countries
US waives visa bonds for eligible Fifa World Cup fans from 50 countries
Cricket legend Shahid Afridi conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz video
Cricket legend Shahid Afridi conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz
Messi remains MLS's highest-paid player with $25m salary
Messi remains MLS's highest-paid player with $25m salary
Pakistan inflict 153-run defeat on Zimbabwe in T20I series opener video
Pakistan inflict 153-run defeat on Zimbabwe in T20I series opener
Ayesha Zafar sets multiple records with century against Zimbabwe in first T20I
Ayesha Zafar sets multiple records with century against Zimbabwe in first T20I
Noman Ali becomes oldest player to complete 100 Test wickets
Noman Ali becomes oldest player to complete 100 Test wickets