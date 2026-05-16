Prince Harry touches Prince William's raw nerve with brazen move





Prince Harry may just have added fuel to fire with his latest move as the prospect of any kind of reconciliation fades further.





The Duke of Sussex is a doting father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet but had also expressed how much he loved being an uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.





According to Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden, an old friend of Harry revealed that the Duke “desperately wishes” that his own children enjoyed the same sort of childhood as their cousins.





It appears that the future King has not taken kindly to the comments as he is “ferociously protective of his wife and kids”, a source told Heat magazine.





They added that even “the whiff of Harry dragging them into his woe-is-me narrative gets his hackles up”.

William is still angry at his brother and Meghan for all the hurt and humiliation they have brought on the royal family. He had not forgotten anything and if Harry thought he had a chance to reconcile, he would have a “rude awakening”.





Moreover, given that Princess Kate had just started easing back into her royal duties following her cancer battle, William is “more sensitive”.





The last thing he wants is for Kate to deal with the drama involving the Sussexes and the stress it brings amid her royal duties.





William will not stand back and let them drag his wife and their children into their chaos. “He’s made sure to let their mutual friends know there will be consequences if Harry keeps this narrative up.”



