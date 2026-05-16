Eid ul Adha: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Zil Hajj moon sighting

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Molana Abdul Khabir Azad, along with committee members, sights Ramadan moon at Eidgah in Peshawar, February 18, 2026. — Online

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow (Sunday) in Karachi to sight the Zil Hajj crescent moon, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Saturday, as Muslims continue preparations for Eid ul Adha.

The central committee's meeting for moon sighting will be held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in the port city, the ministry added.

Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on May 27 if the moon is sighted tomorrow; otherwise, it will fall on May 28.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) previously forecast that the new moon was likely to be sighted on May 17.

A spokesperson for the country's space agency said that the age of the new moon at the time of sunset on May 17 will be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes, indicating conditions that are generally considered suitable for visibility in several regions of the country.

He further noted that the new moon is expected to be born at 1:01am on the same day, providing a basis for the expected lunar progression.

According to the details shared by the Suparco official, atmospheric and astronomical conditions appear to be favourable for the crescent moon to be sighted on the evening of May 17.

The spokesperson added that in coastal areas in particular, there was likely to be a gap of around 60 minutes between sunset and moonset, which significantly improves the probability of the moon being visible.

On the basis of these projections, the first day of Zil Hajj is expected to fall on Monday, May 18, while Eid ul Adha is likely to be observed on May 27, subject to final confirmation.

However, the agency clarified that the official and final decision regarding the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon will be taken by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which is responsible for the formal announcement of the Islamic lunar calendar in the country.