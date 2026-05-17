Centcom chief hails Pakistan for cooperation in counterterrorism operations

US Centcom Commander Admiral Brad Cooper testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on "The Posture of the US Central Command and US Africa Command in Review" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, May 14, 2026. — Reuters

Mil-to-mil ties produce tangible results against high-value targets: Centcom chief.

Praises Pakistan as critical CT partner against Daesh in region.

Admiral Cooper calls ties enduring friendship and shared resolve.

The United States Central Command (Centcom) has praised Pakistan for its cooperation in counterterrorism operations, describing Islamabad as a "critical counterterrorism partner" in the regional fight against Daesh.

In a briefing to a US Senate committee, Centcom chief Admiral Brad Cooper, said that the strong military-to-military relationship between the United States and Pakistan has led to tangible operational results, including actions against high-value targets linked to attacks on American personnel.

"Pakistan, especially, is a critical CT partner that is central to the fight against [Daesh] in the region."

Pakistan had a major role in the arrest of Daesh operative Mohammad Sharifullah, who was arrested by Pakistan earlier in 2025.

Then-Centcom Chief General Michael Kurilla had said in June 2025: "They [Pakistan] have extradited back Jaffar, who was one of the key individuals behind the Abbey Gate bombing."

Centcom added that this collaboration has been instrumental in disrupting militant networks operating across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

"Our strong military-to-military (mil-to-mil) partnership with Islamabad has produced tangible results against high-value individuals with American blood on their hands."

The command also highlighted Pakistan's role in humanitarian response efforts, noting that bilateral coordination was key to delivering US assistance following severe flooding in Pakistan last September.

"...It was also key to US [Centcom] humanitarian support following catastrophic flooding in Pakistan last September."

Centcom described these combined security and humanitarian efforts as evidence of an "enduring friendship and shared resolve" between the two countries.

It may be noted here that the Daesh operative allegedly helped carry out the 2021 suicide bombing outside Kabul airport during the chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.