King Charles 'handing throne' to William: Secret plans leak

Speculations and surprising updates from the Palace suggest that the royal family stands on the brink of a historic shift.

The British monarch, 77, is said to be preparing to make a bold and defining decision that could shape the future of the monarchy.

According to new claims, an official abdication plan for King Charles is being finalised behind closed doors amid the monarch's health woes and family crisis.

Preparations reportedly include succession rehearsals involving the heir to the British throne, Prince William. The monach, who has carried out a busy schedule while continuing cancer treatment, has reportedly greenlighted the plans.

“He’s 77 and still being treated following his cancer diagnosis,” a royal insider tells New Idea. “He’s trying to keep up the pace but he’s tired.”

It reportedly initiated after Queen Margrethe II's decision to hand the throne to her eldest sone in 2023.

Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie and other loyal royals are said to be tipped for a key advisory roles in William’s future reign.

Since landing back in the UK, the King has shown no signs of slowing down, carrying out multiple engagements.

As per latest update, an official ‘abdication plan’ is being locked in with palace officials.

“Royal protocol has long dictated that plans are in place for everything, from a funeral to any future coronation,” they insider claimed.

If it happens Charles would be the first monarch to abdicate since King Edward VIII's decision to leave the throne in 1936.

However, some commentators and former royal aides stick to the fact that abdication has been “a no-go topic” in the royal family.

The smooth transition of the Danish Crown has reportedly encouraged the monarch to make change.

In 2023, Queen Margrethe, King Charles’ distant cousin left the throne at the age of 83. She successfully passed the crown to her son, the now King Frederik, and his wife, Queen Mary.