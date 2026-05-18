Pakistan condemns latest drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, vows unwavering support

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Saudi Arabia.

Attacks constitute serious violation of kingdom’s sovereignty: FO.

FO terms attacks on KSA a bid to undermine regional peace.

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the drone attacks carried out against Saudi Arabia a day earlier, reaffirming its unwavering support for Riyadh.

Saudi authorities said Sunday that air defences intercepted and destroyed three unmanned aircraft from Iraq.

During the war that began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, Iran has repeatedly targeted the UAE and other Gulf states that host US military bases, hitting sites that include civilian and energy infrastructure.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office today, the government condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the attacks, stating that such incidents constitute a serious violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement added that the attacks appear to be an attempt to further undermine regional peace and stability.

"The government and the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia during this critical time and reaffirm their full and unwavering support for the Kingdom’s security, peace and prosperity," the FO statement added.

The FO's statement comes hours after it condemned the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that took place on Sunday.

"Any deliberate targeting of nuclear facilities constituted a grave violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, and the fundamental principles of nuclear safety and security enshrined in the Statute and resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," the Foreign Office said in a statement earlier today.

A day earlier, a drone strike caused a fire at the nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, reporting no injuries or impact on radiation levels, according to the UAE defence ministry.

The defence ministry said two other drones had been "successfully" dealt with, and that the drones had been launched from the "western border". It did not elaborate.

The drone that got through the UAE defences hit an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.