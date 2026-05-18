In rare unity, KP governor and CM criticise Centre over province's rights

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi (right) speaks during a joint presser alongside Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in Peshawar, May 18, 2026. — Screengrab via Facebook/Muhammad Sohail Afridi

Centre adopting "unconstitutional" behaviour: CM Afridi.

Denying provincial rights amounts to injustice: governor.

Public being tested through CNG issue: Governor Kundi.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday criticised the federal government over the suspension of gas supply in the province, urging the Centre to ensure KP gets its due rights.

During a joint press conference in Peshawar alongside Governor Kundi, the KP chief executive claimed that CNG stations were being shut down across the province due to the lack of gas supply.

"Article 158 of the Constitution clearly states that a gas-producing province has the first right over its resources," he added.

CM Afridi said the people of KP should not be forced into further difficulties, claiming decisions taken behind closed doors were being imposed on the province.

He alleged that the federal government was adopting "unlawful and unconstitutional" behaviour in several development projects and claimed Rs12 billion allocated for the merged tribal districts had been deducted unfairly.

"The suspension of gas in the province is an illegal act," he said, urging all stakeholders not to support unconstitutional measures against KP.

On the security situation, the KP CM said that if "interference ended" and a joint strategy was formed with the provincial government, peace could be restored in the province within 100 days.

Governor Kundi questioned whether the KP's "fault" was producing gas and electricity for the country, saying the province was supplying cheap energy and mineral resources to the state.

“If we receive our water share, we will not have to purchase wheat,” he said, urging authorities to take notice of the situation.

The KP governor noted the province was already fighting terrorism and "carrying the coffins of police and army personnel", warning that denying provincial rights would amount to injustice.

"First, sacrifices were sought from the public on petrol and electricity, and they are now being tested through CNG," he said.

"We are in contact with the federation and have repeatedly conveyed that this behaviour towards our province must stop," he added.

The KP governor appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to resolve the province’s issues with the same speed shown in other matters.

CM Afridi writes to PM on CNG issue

Separately, the KP chief minister wrote a letter to PM Shehbaz, demanding a prompt resolution of the issue in the province.

In his letter, CM Afridi noted that KP produces approximately 494mmcfd of gas while the province's usage is just 120 mmcfd.

KP's CNG sector requires 36mmcfd to 40mmcfd of gas, which has been diverted to the fertiliser sector, he said.

The KP CM warned that the suspension of gas to the CNG sector may "lead to unrest and law and order issues" in the province.

The transport sector largely relies on CNG, he said, adding that the usage of expensive fuels will place an additional burden on the public.

The KP chief executive called on the prime minister to immediately intervene to restore the gas supply to the CNG sector and convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests, with the CNG sector's gas issue on the agenda.

Tarar laments no 'governance in KP'

Responding to KP chief minister's remarks, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that there was "no such thing as governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

"Corruption and misconduct are at their peak. Lavish expenditures are being made, and public money is being spent on politics," he wrote in a post on X.

Noting the recent extension in the provincial cabinet, Tarar said that there were no criteria for selecting new ministers and advisers "other than incompetence".

The information minister questioned whether expanding the cabinet could improve governance outcomes after more than a decade of rule.