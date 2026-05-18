NDMA issues high alert as severe heatwave to grip Pakistan till May 26

Cantonment Board Hyderabad staff serve cold water to passersby at a heatstroke camp established on Alamgir Road to provide relief during the intense heatwave. — APP

Mercury to remain exceptionally high for three to five days: NDMA.

Authority says intense heat could cause dehydration, heatstroke.

NDMA warns heatwave expected to increase electricity demand.



The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a high-level heatwave alert warning that large parts of southern and central Pakistan are likely to experience dangerously high temperatures from May 19 to 26, prompting authorities to activate emergency response measures to protect vulnerable populations and reduce the risk of heat-related emergencies.

According to the alert, temperatures are expected to remain exceptionally high for three to five consecutive days across several districts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

In Punjab, the districts likely to be affected include Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Sargodha, Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari and Lahore.

Sindh is expected to face severe heat conditions in Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Kashmore, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin, Qambar Shahdadkot and Karachi along with adjoining areas.

The alert also identified exposed regions of Balochistan, including Turbat, Sibi, Uthal, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Kachhi, Lasbela and Panjgur, as vulnerable to extreme heat conditions.

NDMA warned that prolonged exposure to intense heat could lead to heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke, particularly among children, elderly citizens and outdoor workers.

It added that rising humidity in lower Sindh and dry inland conditions in Punjab and Balochistan could further intensify thermal stress.

The authority said the heatwave may also increase electricity demand, strain healthcare systems and adversely affect agriculture, livestock and labour productivity.

District administrations have been directed to activate heatwave contingency plans, establish cooling camps and ensure uninterrupted water supply in vulnerable areas, while citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.