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Two cops guarding polio teams martyred in separate attacks in KP's Bajaur

KP CM Sohail Afridi condemns attack on policemen escorting polio teams, seeks report from IGP
By
Web Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

This representational image shows policemen stand guard as a health worker administers polio drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in Karachi. ─ AFP/File
This representational image shows policemen stand guard as a health worker administers polio drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in Karachi. ─ AFP/File
  • Polio teams attacked in Tabbai and Dag Qila areas of Salarzai.
  • Martyred police personnel identified as Qadir and Aziz.
  • KP CM Sohail Afridi takes notice of attack on polio teams. 

PESHAWAR: At least two police personnel were martyred in separate incidents targeting polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Monday.

A deputy inspector general of police (DSP) said that unidentified assailants targeted polio teams in Tabbai and Dag Qila areas of Salarzai.

The martyred police personnel were identified as Qadir and Aziz, the DSP added.

Meanwhile, KP CM Sohail Afridi condemned the attack on policemen escorting polio teams and sought a detailed report in this regard from the IG.

In a statement, the KP CM said: “Targeting officials on national duty is a cowardly act.”

He maintained that the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

In an attempt to disrupt the vaccination drive, hostile elements often target polio teams in the terrorism-hit KP province.

In January, four policemen were martyred in two different incidents of firing carried out by unidentified assailants in KP, police had confirmed.

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