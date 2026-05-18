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Sindh okays procurement of 500 new electric buses

Govt expanding transport network, would soon launch new routes in several other areas of Karachi, says minister
By
Web Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Representational image shows electric buses in Karachi. — APP/file
Representational image shows electric buses in Karachi. — APP/file

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Monday that the provincial government approved the procurement of 500 electric vehicle buses under a public-private partnership initiative.

The minister made the announcement during a Sindh Assembly session, when Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member Naseer Ahmed highlighted the lack of public transport in Karachi’s Manghopir area and urged the government to introduce transportation services for the residents.

Responding to the concerns, Sharjeel Memon said the government was expanding the transport network and would soon launch bus service in Orangi, Banaras and several other areas.

He also shared the plan to operate Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) on three new routes and said the overall bus network across Sindh was being widened, and the government was working on the highlighted issue.

In addition, the senior minister informed the assembly that the provincial government also initiated new transport routes in Tando Allah Yar, Khairpur and Rohri, while a new route in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar had also been operational.

Separately, during the assembly session, MQM-P lawmaker Maaz Mehboob underlined the widespread sale of gutka and drugs in several areas of Karachi, including his constituency, alleging that such activities were taking place under police patronage.

“Narcotics were being sold everywhere openly, including in my constituency”, he told the assembly, urging Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar to visit his constituency.

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