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IED blast in Wana kills tribal elder, two others

Tribal chief Malik Tariq Wazir among dead in Rustam Bazaar explosion, four others injured, say police
By
Adam Khan Wazir
|

Published May 18, 2026

Residents gather at the site of a blast in Wana, South Waziristan, on May 18, 2026. — Reporter
Residents gather at the site of a blast in Wana, South Waziristan, on May 18, 2026. — Reporter
  • Blast occurred near Gulshan Plaza area.
  • Police launch search operation after attack.
  • Bodies shifted to DHQ Hospital Wana.

At least three people, including a prominent tribal elder and Chief of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe Malik Tariq Wazir, were killed while four others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that struck the busy Rustam Bazaar area of Wana on Monday morning, officials said.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Tahir Shah Wazir, the explosion occurred near Gulshan Plaza when Tariq's vehicle was passing through the market area. The powerful blast resulted in the deaths of three individuals on the spot, while four others were wounded.

The DPO said unidentified militants had allegedly planted the explosive material near Gulshan Plaza during the night, which later detonated in the morning hours. Soon after the incident, police personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace those involved in the attack.

Local residents and rescue workers shifted the bodies and injured persons to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Wana for medical treatment and legal formalities.

The latest attack comes as the province grapples with terrorism and violence, which has seen a spike since 2021.

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