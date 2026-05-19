King Charles office makes announcement amid Beatrice, Eugenie royal reunion

King Charles office makes big announcement amid wedding invite talks

King Charles' team issued an update about King Charles amid the growing talks surrounding Peter Phillips wedding invite list.

On May 19, the official Instagram page of the royal family released a series of photos from the monarch and Queen Camilla's appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The statement reads, "Unveiling @The_RHS and The @KingsFoundation Curious Garden at #RHSChelsea!

"At the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this evening, The King and Queen joined the team who brought the garden to life, including Sir @DavidBeckham, @FrancesTophill and @AlanTitchmarshCBE."

The goal of Curious Garden is to highlight the essential role plants play in supporting people, communities, and the environment.

The garden and amazing creations have been encouraging people to get "curious about nature and gardening."

A special announcement has also been made by the King's office that, after the show ends, the garden will be "transferred to a college to help inspire young people to get into horticulture."

It is worth noting that the royal family is set to reunite at an intimate wedding of Princess Anne's son, which will take place at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester, on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, have also been informed about Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's big day.

Now, questions are raised about the unexpected reunions at the wedding.

As per The Sun, Beatrice and Eugenie are expected to join the royal family for the church wedding. But there are rare chances of Prince Harry's attendance.