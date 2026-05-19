King Charles, Queen Camilla 'react' to Sarah Ferguson, Diddy 'ties'

King Charles and Queen Camilla let their feelings be known over yet another Sarah Ferguson's degrading scandal, which the royal family hit with.

Author Andrew Lownie claimed that the former Duchess of York was in a 'secret' relationship with the controversial rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

They were 'friends with benefits,' revealed the royal expert in his bombshell book, Entitled.

Once again, Fergie returned to negative headlines as netizens are raising questions about her past decisions and their impact on her social standing.

Now, an insider told Closer that the monarch and his wife were "mortified" over the never-ending York family scandals.

Especially, the Queen is "furious" with Fergie as the royal family again faced the heat of new revelations.

The members of the royal family are "appalled" over the former Duchess of York's connections with disgraced public figures.

"People were absolutely aghast when Diddy’s name was thrown into the mix – even hearing Sarah’s name mentioned in the same breath as him has horrified the family," the source shared.

The report stated, "King Charles and Queen Camilla especially find the whole circus mortifying. Camilla’s furious; she genuinely thought that chapter of royal scandal was finally fading into the background."

However, Sarah Ferguson's close source denied allegations.