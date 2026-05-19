Several 'prominent names' may emerge in Pinky case, says Sindh IGP

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 16, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

FIA joins probe to examine banking transactions in case: IGP

Says NCCIA to investigate alleged online drug sales network.

Pinky arrested in Karachi, alleges she was detained in Lahore.



KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday said that several prominent names could emerge during investigations into the alleged high-profile drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky case, urging citizens to cooperate with authorities in efforts against drug trafficking.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the Sindh IGP said that a task force is being constituted, asking the public to come forward and testify in court.

"We are forming a task force. People should provide information to assist authorities," he said, and added the fight against narcotics is the responsibility of every citizen.

The statement from the top provincial cop came days after Pinky was arrested from her apartment in Karachi’s Garden area. However, the suspect denied the claim, alleging that she was detained in Lahore 15 days before being transferred to Karachi. Besides narcotics, the suspect is also facing murder charges and is currently in police custody on physical remand.

In his presser, the IGP said multiple cases had already been registered against Pinky, including cases by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), adding that many individuals linked to the narcotics business could be identified during the probe.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been included in the investigation to examine banking transactions connected to the case, while the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) would also look into online drug sales.

The Sindh IGP said authorities were distinguishing between drug users and drug dealers, stressing that those involved in narcotics trafficking would not be spared.

He revealed that police had arrested more than 1,000 criminals and seized 40 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) during ongoing operations. He said that Pinky mostly resided in Lahore and urged people not to glamorise the suspect.

Physical remand

Meanwhile, a South Judicial Magistrate sent the suspect on a three-day physical remand in total eight cases registered at the Darakhshan and Gizri police stations.

Pinky was produced before the court during the hearing. Authorities informed the court that she was nominated in several cases registered at Darakhshan and Gizri police stations.

The alleged drug queenpin revealed during the initial investigation that she used to pay hundreds of thousands of rupees monthly to different police stations of Karachi as a bribe, sources told Geo News.

During preliminary investigation, Pinky revealed that she was involved in the sale of narcotics worth more than Rs20 million per month in Karachi, the sources said.