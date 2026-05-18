India will become history if it attempts any future misadventure, warns defence czar

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif gestures during an event. — AFP/File

India's geography will be changed if it attempts misadventure: Asif.

Says New Delhi now facing embarrassment on foreign fronts.

Pakistan achieved “highly reputable status” in region: defence czar.



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned that India would become part of history and its geography would be changed if it attempts any future misadventure against Pakistan.

The defence minister made the hard-hitting remarks during Geo News programme "Capital Talk" in the backdrop of the recent provocative statement by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Taking exception to the Indian army chief’s recent provocative remarks, the defence czar said that Gen Dwivedi was trying to “regain his lost respect" after the humiliating defeat in the 19-day military conflict, spanning from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed eight Indian fighter jets, including Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

"As a nation, India thinks that its esteem has been damaged,” said Asif.

The minister said that New Delhi is now facing embarrassment on the foreign fronts, adding that Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, which India had considered its “extension,” did not enjoy the same relationship with it as before.

On the other hand, he said that Pakistan achieved “a highly reputable status” in the region, adding that it is difficult for New Delhi to digest it.

When asked about a possible nexus between India and Israel against Pakistan, the minister said that Tel Aviv doesn’t want anyone more powerful in this region other than its partner, India.

He maintained that there could be a resemblance in the objectives of India and Israel.

To another question, the minister said that there is a division between India’s military and civilian leadership.

He was referring to contradictory statements made by the Indian army chief and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Last week, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, considered the organisation's second-most senior leader, had said that India should continue diplomatic engagement with Pakistan.

To another query, the minister said that the Indus Waters Treaty had been functioning successfully for the past 66 years, adding that it was one of the oldest agreements and contains a mechanism for resolving disputes.

He also welcomed a new ruling from the Court of Arbitration under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), saying that the verdict was in favour of Pakistan.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague had upheld its earlier award supporting the continued validity of the IWT, ruling that India could not unilaterally suspend the agreement.