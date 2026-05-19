TTAP announces nationwide protests on Friday against inflation, fuel price hike

Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan leaders hold meeting at Parliament House, Islamabad, May 19, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@MKAchakzaiPKMAP

Parliamentary party backs four-point opposition alliance agenda.

PTI vows to block upcoming federal budget approval.

Asad Qaiser criticises govt over worsening lawlessness, economy.

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) has announced nationwide protests on Friday against rising inflation, sharp increases in petroleum prices, not shifting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to the hospital and the continued detention of political prisoners.

In a statement posted on X, TTAP Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai said the protests would also demand the immediate transfer of PTI founder Imran Khan to the hospital and the release of political prisoners.

The decision was taken during a leadership summit of the opposition alliance, where participants agreed to launch countrywide demonstrations over what they termed worsening economic conditions, lawlessness and political repression.

The jailed PTI founder was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye condition, according to a report submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer and the court's amicus curiae, Salman Safdar.

The condition occurs when the main vein draining blood from the retina becomes blocked and is often associated with cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Tuesday, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said several important decisions had been made during meetings of the parliamentary party and the TTAP.

He said the parliamentary party had endorsed the four-point agenda of the opposition alliance and assured full implementation of its decisions.

Qaiser said the opposition had also decided not to allow the upcoming federal budget to be passed, alleging that parliament had become ineffective and opposition voices were being suppressed.

He criticised the treatment of political prisoners, including lawyer Iman Mazari, claiming they were being subjected to injustice.

The PTI leader said the opposition was demanding that cases against PTI founder Imran Khan be decided on merit, adding that both Khan and Bushra Bibi should immediately be shifted to hospital.

“We seek justice, not a deal like Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Qaiser further said the country was facing terrorism challenges and criticised the government’s foreign policy, calling it incompetent.

He claimed industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were shutting down and demanded the withdrawal of recent increases in petroleum prices. He also called for an end to restrictions on flour, gas and CNG supplies.