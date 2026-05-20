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Palace breaks silence on Anne's role after King Charles alarming update

Royal family shares message as Princess Anne takes charge of key duty amid King's absence
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Palace breaks silence on Anne&apos;s role after King Charles alarming update
Palace breaks silence on Anne's role after King Charles alarming update

Royal family shared key details about Princess Anne's role after King Charles' alarming update caused chaos.

On May 20, the monarch's team released a series of pictures from The Not Forgotten Association’s Annual Garden Party, which took place at Buckingham Palace.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, hosted the special evening for veterans, service members and their families.

According to Palace, "The pair spent the afternoon meeting military veterans and service members, as well as volunteers and staff from the charity.

"For over 100 years, The Not Forgotten Association has been supporting veterans and service people who have suffered physical or mental injuries, illnesses or loneliness."

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace's statement followed Radio Caroline's incorrect announcement of King Charles' death.

However, soon after that, they issued an apology and cited a computer error for this major mishap. 

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