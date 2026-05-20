Prince Rahim Aga Khan V touches down in Islamabad

President Asif Zardari (right) receives Prince Rahim Aga Khan V at Nur Khan Airbase on May 20, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari received the dignitary at Nur Khan Airbase. First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present alongside the president.

Children dressed in traditional cultural attire presented flowers to Aga Khan V upon his arrival.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Prince Rahim was presented with a guard of honour at the President's House, where he stood alongside President Zardari during the playing of the national anthem.

The Aga Khan is expected to visit various areas of Gilgit Baltistan from May 21 to 25, where he will attend public gatherings and address different ceremonies.

During the visit, he will be accorded the status of a state guest.

In this connection, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam had been given a detailed briefing during a high-level meeting held in Gilgit last Friday.

The meeting had been informed that large public gatherings were expected in Passu in Hunza, Gilgit City, Gahkuch Bala and Taus Yasin, with thousands of participants likely to attend.

Officials had further informed the meeting that, in view of the anticipated rush, the administration was also considering holding multiple sessions at certain venues.

Directions were also issued to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Upper Hunza and adjoining areas, they had added.

The administration is considering arrangements for extra transport facilities for visitors and special relaxation in travel timings to facilitate movement during the visit.



— With additional input from APP