Taylor Swift's to-be family member makes shocking claim about her pregnancy

Taylor Swift’s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce opened up about the moment she told her parents she was expecting her first child.

On the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 34-year-old mom-of-four reflected on sharing the news back in 2019, when she and Jason Kelce were preparing to welcome their eldest daughter, Wyatt.

“My mom found out the first time that we were pregnant pretty early on because I was struggling,” Kylie recalled.

“When we told my dad, we actually asked him, ‘Are you ready to be a Skeeter?’”, a nickname she and her sister had long ago chosen for their father’s grandfather title.

The Kelces, who married in 2018, have since expanded their family with daughters Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley.

Kylie admitted that while the first pregnancy brought excitement, reactions shifted as the family grew.

“By the fourth one, people are like, ‘Congrats. You know, you guys don’t have to touch each other?’” she joked, adding that strangers often quip about contraceptives when they hear she has four kids under six.