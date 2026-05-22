Zendaya, Tom Holland expand family with 'wonderful addition"

Zendaya, Tom Holland quietly added new family member

Zendaya and Tom Holland may keep their romance mostly private, but their growing dog family? That’s another story.

The Challengers star revealed she recently adopted a new pocket bully, instantly turning their household into a three-dog operation – because apparently two spoiled celebrity pups just were not enough.

“Logistically, it wasn’t probably the smartest idea,” Zendaya admitted in a new interview with Elle. “But emotionally, it was. He’s a wonderful addition to our family.”

And honestly, she never stood a chance.

“I saw his little face and I was like, ‘I can’t leave you behind,’” she added.

If the new pup is anything like Zendaya’s dog Noon, he’s about to live a life most humans would envy. Earlier this year, the actress joked about giving her dogs full Hollywood treatment.

“I’d say quintessential Hollywood s--t is probably how I am with my dog,” she told Interview. “They get their fancy meals with the vitamin supplements.”

Then came the confession every pet secretly understands: “It sounds very ridiculous when I talk about it, but I love my child.”

Meanwhile, the Spiderman star has always been equally obsessed with dogs, especially his beloved Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tessa, who died in 2024.

“I love her, she is an angel,” Holland once said. “She is the sweetest, most angelic thing you'll ever meet."

His father, Dominic Holland, later called Tessa “the only Holland who everyone loved all of the time.”

Safe to say, this new puppy just joined a very emotional –and extremely pampered – household.