6ix9ine claims Drake & Lil Durk are facing divine punishment for throwing shade his way

6ix9ine, New York native rapper, claimed Drake’s legal woes have everything to do with what he believes ‘a divine punishment.’

The American rapper appeared on VladTV, where he mentioned both his competitors, indicating that it was some sort of divine plan for Drake and Durk to face hardship because they mocked him on a single.

6ix9ine said, “I want to end with this. I could be wrong, but I’m gonna say. God has showed me that he’s real.”

“Someone I never in my life thought that the world would turn against him and f****ng clown him on a worldly level was Drake.”

6ix9ine confessed, “I thought Drake was the most loved, he’s Black, he’s Jewish. The best combination in the world. For real. I never thought—Drake could literally do no wrong.”

6ix9ine also pointed to Lil Durk’s ongoing legal woes, noting the rapper’s 2024 arrest in connection with a murder-for-hire case.

The GOBA hitmaker claimed both the rappers produced a track titled Laugh Now Cry Later, performed by both Drake and Lil Durk, which dissed him during his public feuds with several hip-hop artists.

The track was dropped in 2020, which indirectly pointed to 6ix9ine’s legal assistance with prosecutors.

When it comes to the Toronto superstar, he has been embroiled in multiple lawsuits regarding his promotion of the cryptocurrency and online fraud.

While for Durk, who has been kept in custody without bond, the trial is expected to begin in August 2026.