Meghan Markle ‘sleepless nights' force Prince Harry to take drastic step

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage has been under scrutiny for years with royal experts claiming that the couple is very different and would not be able to last for long.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have taken different approaches for how they now handle their professional affairs but there is one thing that the couple remain focussed on: the well-being of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

King Charles’s younger son inherited a massive sum from his late mother Princess Diana and his late great grandmother, meanwhile Meghan has been working day and night to establish her brand.

Despite the slew of failed contracts and deals, many experts have suggested that Meghan has managed to become a breadwinner for the Sussex brand while Harry looks after his charitable causes. However, sources reveal that Meghan is having to put on a “brave face” as their financial crunch is troublesome.

The couple has very different views on money, an insider told Closer magazine.

“They have these massive outgoings every month that have to be covered or their lives will fall apart, and somehow she’s the one shouldering it all,” the source said. “The enormity of that responsibility has led to more than a few sleepless nights.”

On the other hand, Harry “refuses to dip into” his inheritance. He wants to keep it for their “eventual old age and to help their kids get a start in life with a good education and all of that”.

Sources claimed that he will “draw on the interest, which is considerable as far as a monthly income goes, but it’s no match for their massive outgoings; they still need a whole lot more each month to stay out of the red”.

Meghan’s friends are insisting that Harry should “do something drastic, and fast” before the burden takes it toll on her.