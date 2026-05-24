Prince Harry's team makes surprise announcement for major event

Prince Harry marked a special achievement for himself and his beloved initiative, Invictus Games Foundation, ahead of a much-anticipated event.

The team issued a statement revealing that the foundation will be highlighted at the 52nd American Music Awards. It is not yet confirmed if King Charles’s younger son will be making an appearance at the event, but a special tribute will be played by the team.

The award show is expanding its focus on veterans and military families ahead of this year’s Memorial Day broadcast. Hence, for the segment, AMAs Salute, Harry’s foundation will one of the veteran organisations highlights as part of the honour.

“The Invictus Community demonstrates every day the power of connection, recovery and purpose through sport,” the statement read.

“As part of the American Music Awards’ 2026 #AMAs Salute initiative, we are proud to help shine a spotlight on the resilience of the Invictus Community during Memorial Day while continuing to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans around the world,” it continued.

“Every conversation around recovery and wellbeing creates more opportunities to reach those who need support the most.”

This is anticipated to be a big boost for the upcoming Birmingham Invictus Games to be held in 2027. Harry is set to return to the UK in the summer to manage pre-event engagements.

Meanwhile, there is also speculation that members of the royal family, including King Charles, also has an invitation. Although, there is no official confirmation, the nod at the AMAs could pique an interest of the Palace.