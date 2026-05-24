Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes shocking confession after King's orders

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be cornered in his circumstances especially after King Charles made his final decision, setting the tone for his future.

King Charles’s brother is currently under investigation for multiple claims owing to the details exposed in the Epstein files. Apart from the misconduct in the public office, he is now also being probed for sex offences against minors.

The shamed former royal has been completely ousted from the royal fold and has been accommodated at Sandringham – which comes under Charles’s private property – which led him to confess the bitter reality of his life to an aide.

According to an updated version of historian Andrew Lownie’s book, the ex-prince lightened his burden to a staff member, revealing that it has been “very hard to deal with” matters ever since the King ordered him out.

“The hardest thing was how it affected my family and put so much burden on them. For that, I’m sorry beyond words, and unfortunately, will have to bear that regret for the rest of my life,” he allegedly said.

“I won’t try to kid you” he told the staffer. “My life has been turned upside down, and often I feel a deep-rooted sense of being alone in the world.”

Andrew also claims that money is “not an issue” for him given the “shrewd deals” he has made over the course of his life. He added that he hopes that the “naked truth” will come out and it all has been difficult for him.

“I won't lie to you, this has been the most distressing experience of my life.”

The update comes as sources from Buckingham Palace reveal that they are “actively assisting” the police for the Andrew probe.