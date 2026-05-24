Meghan Markle quietly takes over task after Princess Kate gives up

The Duke of Sussex and his elder brother Prince William are still estranged and haven’t spoken to each other in over three years. Even though Harry has made attempts at an olive branch but it didn’t help.

Previously, Princess Kate was known to be a mediator between William and Harry but she came to her “limits” after her brother-in-law made a shock comment about King Charles’s cancer.

Now, The As Ever founder made her boldest attempt yet to directly address the future King as the warring brothers remain at an impasse.

Prince William had appeared for a candid radio interview on Heart FM, where he was grilled about a British staple: scones. When asked what was the proper way to eat the baked item, William noted that he “loves” that he is “authority” on scones.

“I can only tell you what I learned from my grandmother, and she would definitely, she would have the cream on first,” he said.

Only hours later, Meghan’s As Ever social media shared a post “agreeing” with William’s stance.

The post appeared to be for “Memorial weekend plans” suggesting to bake “warm scones topped with our Strawberry or Raspberry Spread, Orange Blossom Honey, and Flower Sprinkles”.

In the carousel, it clearly seemed to follow the ‘cream first’ method. It could be a mere coincidence that this came up, but nothing is really one when it comes to the royals and the Sussexes, given their complicated dynamic.

This could have been a way to get William’s attention, who is still reportedly furious with both Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate, who was once rooting for the brothers to reunite, has given up her efforts, after Harry said he didn’t know “how much longer my father has,” in his BBC interview, making Kate “more disappointed than angry”.

According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, Kate “knows better than anyone that having someone publicly imply you may be at death’s door is horribly demoralising”.

Meghan could very well be taking up the mantle to fix the damage that has been done.