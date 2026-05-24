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Royals take protective step for Beatrice, Eugenie as key appearance looms

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie receive delightful update from royal family after tough time
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 24, 2026

Royals take protective step for Beatrice, Eugenie as key appearance looms

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were seemingly gripped by uncertainty as the controversies surrounding their parents led to a somewhat confusing stance from the Palace.

As scrutiny into the Epstein files and the probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson deepened, the royals appeared to adding some distance with the York sisters.

This had occurred after they attended the Sandringham Christmas where all the royal members showed their support standing alongside them during a tough time. Then the sisters were invited and then uninvited to royal events which further confused the public on the royal stance.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the royal family is not going to let Beatrice and Eugenie suffer due to the sins of their parents as they will be making an appearance at their cousin Peter Philips wedding in the summer.

“They are first cousins of Peter and have always had a good relationship,” Bond told The Mirror.

“There will inevitably be some interest in Beatrice and Eugenie if they are guests at the wedding, but not enough to detract from the bride and groom in any major way,” she explained.

Peter Philips reportedly made the decision to keep his wedding to Harriet Sperling royal-family drama free as he left out the Sussexes from the guest list, fully aware of the feud. Moreover, Andrew and Fergie were also firmly removed owing to how much media attention and public uproar it will cause.

This also to be a protective measure for the sisters, as King Charles has vowed to maintain a relationship with his nieces. Experts noted that the monarch pretty much shield them when he chose to announce Eugenie’s third pregnancy via the Palace.

It indicated that Beatrice and Eugenie are still part of the royal fold and the rest of the family is also included in protecting them.

Bond stated, “Beatrice and Eugenie are going through an incredibly tough time in their lives, and I think their wider family is determined to stay true to their promise that the women will always be included.”

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