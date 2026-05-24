King Charles creates major problem for William with Harry decision

Prince Harry's royal future is at high risk, as his estranged brother, Prince William, is set to put forward a shocking condition to secure his title.

The Duke of Sussex, who is not an active working royal, must be worried about his and his children's, Archie and Lilibet's, connections with royals.

King Charles, who made his councillor of state and keeps on using his title of Duke of Sussex, is "creating" problems for the future monarch William, as per a royal commentator.

TalkTV's Mark Dolan said, "The problem with Charles, and I don’t want to criticise him because I really like our King as well, but he’s creating a problem for William in the future."

He added, "When William becomes king, if Harry is in play as a royal, that’s a major headache for William."

The royal commentator Sarah-Louise accepted that this will be a hurdle for William.

However, Sarah claimed that on one condition, Harry may save his titles and royal perks.

"This will obviously hinge on whether Harry will still be married to that woman, Meghan Markle, so this all depends on that. If Harry is still married to Meghan, William will strip the titles," she said.

Speaking of the talks surrounding Harry and Meghan's divorce, Sarah said that she is amazed by how long the Sussexes took their marriage.

She believes that the marriage is strong because "Harry’s got two children with her. And one of the children was born in America, so he can’t legally take Lilli, the youngest, out of the state and bring her back here. It’s a very hard situation for Harry."