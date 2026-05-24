Duke of Gloucester melts hearts with sweet gesture for wife going for duty

King Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy relies on a few senior working members of the royal family.

Despite being in their 70s, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester remain royal to their work and the monarch. They follow all protocols and dutifully perform the tasks assigned to them at the behest of the Palace.

On Saturday, the Duchess was meant to take on two important engagements in Kent. She visited the Credo Care Disability Fostering and as the Colonel-in-Chief, visited the Royal Bermuda Regiment at Lydd Ranges.

Before the 79-year-old headed off to work, Prince Richard made a sweet gesture for his wife, which melted fans hearts.

The couple, who live in Kensington Palace, were seen heading the helicopter waiting to take Birgitte to her destination. The Duke gave a goodbye kiss to his beloved wife and then walked home by himself.

The exchange sparked reactions over the love in their marriage continuing to thrive for more than five decades.

“Aw bless. It’s so rare seeing true love like this nowadays,” one fan wrote on X. “I would love nothing more than a loving relationship like my great grandparents had. After my great grandad died my gran never ever moved on. She always remained faithful to him.”

Another said, “I love them. They go about working for the crown quietly, no fuss. They deserve so much more recognition then they receive.”

The Duke of Gloucester married Birgitte van Deurs in 1972. They have three children and six grandchildren.