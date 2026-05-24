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King Charles takes careful measures to avoid William, Harry big clash

Prince William and Prince Harry's 'summer reunion' won't take place
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 24, 2026

King Charles takes careful measures to avoid William, Harry big clash
King Charles takes careful measures to avoid William, Harry big clash

Prince Harry and King Charles' reunion talks this summer once again became talk of the town, but planning is happening behind the scenes to avoid a major clash.

It is expected that the Duke of Sussex returns to his home country in order to attend a one-year countdown event to the 2027 Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham.

Meghan Markle and the Sussexes' kids, Archie and Lilibet, might also join Harry for this much-awaited trip.

If this is the case, their meeting with King Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland will be in the cards.

A royal commentator, Ingrid Seward, shared, "The only place that really I think they could meet if the King is to get to know or at least see his grandchildren, is at Balmoral."

As per the Mirror, the royal author also hints at the King's careful planning in order to avoid William and Harry's face off to maintain peace. 

"I think the King would pick very carefully who was going to be there at the same time, and it certainly wouldn’t be William and Kate. If it were, I’d be absolutely astounded," Ingrid said. 

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