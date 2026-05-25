CM Afridi, Gohar call on Naqvi to discuss KP security situation, confirms PTI

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan, KP CM Muhammad Sohail Afridi and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. —AFP/Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi/Facebook@Ministry of Interior GoP/File

Bannu attack, where 4 were martyred, 25 militants killed, discussed.

Akram rejects claim Aleema Khan attended Naqvi meeting.

Naqvi focused mainly on ways to control terrorism: PTI.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday broke its silence on recent contact with the government, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss security concerns in the province.

Talking to Geo News, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the meeting focused on the issue of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Bannu.

Two police personnel and two civilians were martyred, while 25 terrorists were killed in a fierce clash on Saturday involving law enforcers, a peace committee, and militants.

According to him, the interior minister “mostly discussed how terrorism can be controlled,” with a particular focus on improving coordination and response measures to address the security situation.

Akram also responded to a post on X by Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, rejecting Asad Nasir’s claim that she was also present at the meeting.

“Barrister Gohar and Sohail Afridi met Mohsin Naqvi. Our family had no knowledge of this meeting, and neither was any family member present,” she said, responding to Nasir's statement suggesting she was in the meeting.

Akram rejected that claim, saying, “It is incorrect that Aleema Khan was part of the meeting. Only the KP CM and Barrister Gohar attended the meeting, and it was regarding terrorist attacks in KP, especially in Bannu.”

Later, Chief Minister Afridi posted on X that the meeting focused on “the terrorist incidents that took place in Bannu and the province’s law and order situation, and no political discussions took place in it that are being reported”.

The meeting was held at Barrister Gohar’s residence, according to the sources.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed Imran Khan two weekly meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with family, lawyers and associates. Despite this, he has reportedly not been allowed to meet visitors for several weeks.

PTI has also been pushing for his transfer to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad after he was diagnosed in late January with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), an eye condition.