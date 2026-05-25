Meghan Markle's nightmare exposed amid renewed security fears

The royal family's former working member, Meghan Markle, faces some serious security challenges with her growing public image.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly exposed herself to unnecessary risks by regularly appearing in luxury fashion during heavily publicised appearances.

The 44-year-old former actress recently showcased nearly $110,000 worth of designer clothing and accessories in a promotional campaign for her lifestyle company As Ever, sparking widespread debate.

However, attention has now shifted toward the Duchess's diamond necklaces, jewelry and designer garments rather than the products themselves.

There are worries that Prince Harry's wife carefully curated image increasingly emphasises exclusivity, glamour, and wealth in a way that naturally attracts attention from the wrong kinds of people.

An insider shared their perspective on the situation, saying: "Meghan is focused on her safety and is determined to take every step needed to protect herself and move forward with confidence."

Meanwhile, a security consultant familiar with celebrity protection told Radar, "Some believe she is unintentionally putting a target on her back for a kidnapping or heist by appearing draped in valuable jewelry almost everywhere she goes publicly."

"Whenever somebody with Meghan's global profile repeatedly displays extremely expensive jewelry, watches, and luxury items across social media and promotional campaigns, there will inevitably be conversations about whether it increases personal vulnerability," they added.

They went on: "High-profile figures are already targets for obsessive attention, and visible wealth can intensify those concerns.

Some watchers believe she is unintentionally putting herself on risk by appearing draped in valuable jewelry almost everywhere she goes publicly.