Prince William puts Taylor Swift to test with bombshell move

The British future monarch, Prince William, has never been hesitant to count himself among American pop superstar Taylor Swift's fans, showering priase and respect on the Eras Tour performer.

In his recent chat on the British radio show, Heart Breakfast, William revealed his true feelings for the music sensation, hoping for an invite to Taylor and Travis Kelce's wedding, which is exepected to take place in the near future.

Princess Kate's husband isn’t immune to the pull of a song that speaks to the soul. He also revealed that his only daughter, Princess Charlotte, isalso 'obsessed' with Taylor after seening her live peformance at Wembley in June 2024.

William's words might bring smiles to Taylor's face, but they would also put her in a situation she made headlines for previously regarding snubbing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

If she would sent an invite to William’s family it could sure a move to drop Meghan and Harry from the guest list even after the Duchess of Sussex’s personal efforts to get Taylor’s attention towards her.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex's previous gestures and her appearance at her concert in the past showed she, too, stands among Taylor Swift’s fans.

She has spoken of Taylor with genuine praise and respect, honouring not just the performer on the Eras Tour stage, but the way her music moves millions to feel seen and alive. It reminds that inspiration knows no rank, and that admiration is one language we all share.

William even asked hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to play the song for his three kids.

"We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer," Theakston said before Holden chimed in, "Oh yes! Have you got an invite?"

"No comment," William replied. "I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see."

Undoubtedly, in situation that tests loyalty and public perception, choices reveal character.

If Taylor inclines towards the heir to the British theron, William, and his family, it would be a quiet statement about the people she wishes to celebrate beside.

Even with plans once in motion to honour Meghan’s earlier gestures with a wedding invitation, the pull toward William’s genuine admiration for her work speaks to something deeper.