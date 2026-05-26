Prince William’s 3-second snub to key figure caught on camera

In an unexpected moment, Prince William was caught on camera ignoring an important call while celebrating a major win.

In the middle of his soccer celebration during the UEFA Europa League Final 2026 match, the Prince of Wales hit ignore while trying to take a video on his phone as Aston Villa won the title after beating SC Freiburg at Besiktas Park on May 20 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 43-year-old was seen filming the action on the field with his phone. However, when an incoming call came, he had to press decline.

In a moment caught on video and shared on social media, Princess Kate's husband was seen holding his phone horizontally as he filmed and tried to zoom in to get a closer look.

When a phone call popped up on his screen, the caller's name was not visible, but the royal heir quickly hit decline so he could continue filming.

It understood that it won't be an ordinory person who was calling the hier to the British monarch when he was in the stands to watch his favorite soccer team, Aston Villa.

The viral clip raised questions that whose call William rejected or ignored. William's outing comes days after his appearance on the Heart Breakfast radio show with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

Although the video that Prince William was filming wasn't shared, he did post a message on social media congratulating Aston Villa on their victory.

“Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!” he wrote in the post.

“Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara, who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success,” he said, referring to the team’s midfielder who’s out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.