Beatrice, Eugenie forced to take hurtful step after Andrew new scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly made a thoughtful decision for the sake of the royal family's happiness.

As police confirmed that they are widening their investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's sexual crimes, the daughters of the York household decided to step back from the delightful royal gathering.

For the unversed, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, is set to tie the knot with Harriet Sperling in June.

At first, there were reports that Eugenie and Beatrice would take part in the intimate wedding ceremony, but now, a royal expert dashed those hopes.

Tom Sykes for The Royalist claimed that the sisters are ashamed and highly disturbed "all over again" with their father's fresh scandal.

An insider told the royal commentator that the Princesses would "never want to overshadow the bride and groom’s happy day."

According to sources, Beatrice and Eugenie will also not take part in Royal Ascot this summer.

On the other hand, Jennie Bond shared that the sisters have a good bond with their cousin, Peter, who "would feel that the alleged sins of Andrew and Sarah should be visited on their daughters."