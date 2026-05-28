Vogue Williams says miscarriage made her feel her body had 'failed'

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews, 37, are already loving parents to sons Theodore, eight, Otto, four, and daughter Gigi, six

Vogue Williams has shared a heartfelt story about the pain of dealing with heartbreaking miscarriages.

The presenter, 40, had two miscarriages before she fell pregnant with her fourth child, including one 'awful and heartbreaking' loss a year ago.

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews, 37, are already loving parents to sons Theodore, eight, Otto, four, and daughter Gigi, six.

Appearing on the Great Company podcast with Jamie Laing, she explained: 'You just feel like your whole body has failed you and you’re on your own and you keep thinking, "Why me? Why me?"

Vogue said researching other women's experiences with miscarriage helped her through her own experience.

'I just realised it happens to so many', she said. 'The reason I spoke about it was because when it happened to me, I saw so many other women talk about it and I was like okay, it’s literally every second woman.'





Vogue continued: 'I mean, I’ve had friends who have had extremely late miscarriages, and I look at that and think it must be the most difficult thing in the world.

'So, you just kind of have to move forward.'

Elsewhere in the interview, Vogue said she would rather 'give birth 10 times' than go through pregnancy if she had a choice.

'I look forward to [giving birth] I have to say', she said. 'If I could skip the pregnancy bit, I'd give birth 10 times instead of having to do the pregnancy.

'Everyone is so nice to you when you're giving birth.'

Vogue previously shared that her first miscarriage, which happened at around four weeks, was 'really upsetting,' but she and Spencer went on to welcome their daughter Gigi in 2020.