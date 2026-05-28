Vogue Williams addresses false claims about marriage breakdown

Vogue and Spencer have officially announced the pregnancy back in April

Irish media personality and model, Vogue Williams, has set the record straight about 'upsetting' divorce rumours that she and her husband, Spencer Matthews, have been dealing with.

The former model, 40, and her husband, 37, have been married for almost eight years. The couple share three children together - Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, three - with a fourth child on the way.

Opening up on the Great Company podcast, hosted by Jamie Laing, one of her husband's best friends, Vogue laid bare the impact the gossip has had on the couple.

Addressing the stories directly, she said: "They were coming out when Spen and I were in the process of buying our new house, and I was like: 'This is just so strange,'" reports the Mirror.

"And even when we are on holiday there, in St Barths, we hadn't announced our pregnancy yet, it was like: 'Oh, they're making amends on this holiday.' Making amends from what? Where has that come from?

"That really upset me. I don't want my baby being born and growing up and reading something like that, and for us to be trying for so long. That's kind of what you have to deal with and it's not all the time, and I get that there's give and take.

"I don't know where it comes from, I think it's just an interesting line to go at us. 'Putting their marriage crisis behind us.'"

Vogue and Spencer are set to welcome their new addition this autumn, having officially announced the pregnancy back in April while holidaying on the luxurious Caribbean island of St Barths.