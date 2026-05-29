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Kate Middleton receives touching message from US amid Harry setback

Princess Kate honoured for her 'grounded' personality in new statement
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 29, 2026

Kate Middleton receives touching message from US amid Harry setback
Kate Middleton receives touching message from US amid Harry setback

Princess Kate has been honoured by a key US personality after two upsetting updates reached at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion.

The former first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, is set to release her memoir, View from the East Wing, on June 2. 

In the excerpt of her book shared with People, the renowned figure opened up about her bond with the future Queen Catherine. 

The ladies met back in 2021 when Joe Biden and Jill visited the UK for the G7 leaders meeting. 

In her memoir, Jill praised Kate, writing, " At every event we'd been to together, Kate and William were friendly.

"When Princess Kate and I cooed over rabbits at a primary school in West Cornwall, I found her instantly likeable, very unassuming. She made me feel at ease. She seemed so grounded."

Jill and Catherine are both quite passionate about early years education.

During the UK visit, the two conducted an engagement revolving around the importance of paying attention to children in their early years. 

Princess Kate received a touching nod from Jill Biden after it was revealed that Prince Harry is not on the guest list of Peter Phillips' intimate wedding ceremony. 

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