King Charles, Camilla can’t hide joy ahead of big celebration

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne are all excited as wedding bells ring in the royal family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla may have a busy day planned, blending a family wedding with a royal duty as the couple have announced a an outing on the same day as his nephew Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling.

The Jockey Club revealed on Friday that the King and Queen will attend Betfred Derby Day at Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 6.

They are joint patrons of The Jockey Club, which owns and runs Epsom Downs Racecourse. The late Queen was a regular at the Derby, but no members of the royal family attended last year.

The royal visit falls on the same day as Peter Phillips's wedding to Harriet Sperling, a private ceremony at All Saints Church, Kemble, in Cirencester.

It's possible that the royal couple will make both events, despite them being 100 miles apart

The wedding will likely take place in the morning, and the big race of Betfred Derby Day won't take place until 4 p.m. local time.

King Charles and Queen Camilla became The Jockey Club's joint patrons in May 2024, succeeding Queen Elizabeth, who was patron for 68 years, from 1954 until her death in 2022.

The Jockey Club has confirmed that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be present at Epsom Downs for the Betfred Derby on Saturday, June 6.