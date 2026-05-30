Buckingham Palace reacts after court files expose astounding Andrew claim

King Charles officially ousted his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor last October following the shocking new revelations and evidence provided by the Epstein files.

An ongoing investigation is actively looking in to multiple claims that have been brought forward and the monarch had assured the public that the Palace will be cooperating with the police as the “law must take its course”.

The disgraced ex-prince has not only been accused of sex offence against minors owing to friendship with paedophile Jeffery Epstein. Andrew has also been arrested under suspicion of misconduct in public office as he shared confidential documents with Epstein.

Even though the Palace hasn’t been speaking for Andrew since he stepped down as a working royal in 2019, but new court files suggest that the Palace was aware of the misconduct he committed.

It emerged that an archive of 30,000 emails, containing information about the ex-prince’s controversial financial dealings, was given to the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer in the Royal Household, in 2020.

Buckingham Palace responded when asked about the emails, “Since there is an ongoing police enquiry concerning Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not possible to provide any comment on these matters.”

Andrew served as a trade envoy back in 2011 and new revelations from his time in the public office has raised concerns over what else may have happened.

Last week, Thames Valley Police issued a fresh appeal for people, urging them to come forward with information regarding Andrew.