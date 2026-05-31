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Meghan Markle hit with personal setback ahead of Lilibet's birthday

Shocking update reaches Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

Meghan Markle hit with personal setback ahead of Lilibet&apos;s birthday
Meghan Markle hit with personal setback ahead of Lilibet's birthday  

Meghan Markle received shocking news ahead of special celebrations at the Montecito mansion.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tries to avoid her father Thomas Markle's controversies, once again found herself at the centre of attention.

The 81-year-old has fallen in love with Filipino nurse Rio Caneda during his treatment at Peru hospital.

As per a close family source, "Thomas told me he’d marry her in a heartbeat, and he’s telling the rest of the family he’s happier than he could ever have imagined at the thought of spending the rest of his life with Rio."

Thomas underwent a life-saving emergency surgery last December. His left leg below the knee was amputated due to a blood clot. 

The father of the Duchess earlier expressed his joy at finding love at this stage of his life.

According to express.co.uk, "He still has a recovery stretch to navigate with at least a few months in America, where he’s been face-timing Rio almost every day."

The source said that "the sound of those bells is very much on his mind and it’s pretty clear she loves him to bits too."

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