Karachi residents demand end to unannounced load shedding amid outages

A man sits outside his shop during a country-wide power breakdown in Karachi, on January 23, 2023. — Reuters

KARACHI: Residents in several areas of Karachi have demanded an immediate end to unannounced load shedding as prolonged power outages continue to disrupt daily life.

According to reports, load shedding in multiple localities has exceeded 12 hours, causing difficulties for residents.

Areas including Orangi Town, Korangi, Lyari, Mauripur and Lines Area have been affected by prolonged electricity outages. Residents of Quaidabad, Malir, Manghopir, Keamari, Surjani Town and New Karachi have also complained of hours-long power cuts.

People living in Soldier Bazaar, Hawksbay Road and Gulshan-e-Maymar said they were facing difficulties due to the electricity outages.

Residents in Malir, Surjani Town and New Karachi reported prolonged power suspensions, while citizens staged protests against load shedding in several areas, including Orangi Town.

Complaints were also reported from Orangi Town, Baldia Town and other localities, where residents claimed electricity had remained unavailable for two to three days.

The affected citizens demanded that unannounced load shedding be brought to an immediate end.

Meanwhile, K-Electric denied carrying out load shedding exceeding 10 hours. The utility said electricity outages were carried out due to non-payment of electricity bills.